Rec Note: Holbrook Ace April 3, 2022

Debbie Holbrook celebrates her first hole-in-one.

Holbrook scores ace

Debbie Holbrook made her first hole-in-one on March 22 at the Yakima Country Club.

She used a 23 hybrid on the 143-yard 17th hole. The shot was witnessed by Cricket Callarman and Merilee Hurson.

