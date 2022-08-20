Austin Backus scored a hole-in-one on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Yakima Country Club.
He used an 8-iron on the 155-yard ninth hole.
Bulletin Board
Registration for AAU leagueThe Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 2022 Three Rivers Early Fall Basketball league. The league is for boys and girls in first grade through High School Varsity and runs from Sept. 25-Nov. 6 with games on Sunday afternoon. The cost is $295 per team. The registration deadline is Sept. 13; no teams will be accepted after this date. For details and online registration visit www.ieaau.org or call the AAU Office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org or text 509-388-1722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.