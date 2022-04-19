The Umtanum Recreation Site and surrounding area’s experienced a lot of change since Rainshadow Running last hosted the challenging Yakima Skyline 25K and 50K trail races in the Yakima River Canyon.
In summer 2020, the Evans Canyon Fire torched 75,817 acres and threatened to cross the river, then last spring the Bureau of Land Management finally completed its long delayed project to restore the site’s historic suspension bridge.
Rainshadow owner and race director James Varner said the lack of access to the bridge factored more into the difficult decision to cancel last year’s race than fire damage or COVID-19 concerns. But this year everything looks almost like it did three years ago and Varner’s eager to see another competitive field, although it’s a little smaller than past years.
“It’s been a while,” said Varner, who plans to arrive with others on Wednesday to start setting up the course. “I think runners have really missed the race and we’ve missed being there.”
Kaytlyn Gerbin’s looking forward to returning for the first time since 2018, when she set a new course record to win the 50K. A year later Kristina Trygstad-Saari broke that mark by five seconds, so Gerbin said reclaiming that top spot will be on her mind.
Varner believes it could be a good day for fast times with cooler than usual temperatures expected for both the 50K, which consists of 9,200 feet of elevation gain, on Saturday and the 25K, 4,700 feet of elevation gain, on Sunday. However, recent snow could make some parts of the course softer and more difficult to traverse.
Gerbin, who lives in Seattle, said she always enjoys training in the Yakima River Canyon every spring when the wildflowers bloom, providing a welcome respite from the wet side’s rainy days and soggy trails. She plans to take advantage of the camping option on Friday before climbing nearly 10,000 feet on the way to the Buffalo Road trailhead and back.
“Especially this time of year, I love getting out to Yakima in the east side to just get out of the trees and get some views,” said Gerbin, who set a new fastest known time by a woman when she ran the 93-mile Wonderland trail around Mt. Rainier in 18:41:53. “The canyon’s still pretty green early in the spring.”
Duncan Hoge loves the race atmosphere and camping by the river, even when the nightly train interrupts his sleep. He’s won three times and owns four of the five fastest times on the 25K course, but finishing first won’t be as much of a priority this year.
Instead, the Chapel Hill, N.C., native who moved to Portland six years ago plans to share a love for trail running with his high school friend Jack Bolas, a former Olympic Trials participant and All-American cross country and track athlete at Wisconsin. He’ll be testing himself on the 25K for his first trail race, and Hoge acknowledged the technicality and steepness of some parts of the course will be unlike anything they’ve seen during their training runs.
“We’re just going to go out there and enjoy it this year,” Hoge said. “It’s going to be a level up.”
Varner said he plans to continue a pandemic-caused practice of starting the 25K in waves, largely to help reduce congestion when runners cross the bridge and start climbing on a narrow single track less than a mile into the race. Other than that everything should look virtually the same, including a post-race party featuring wood-fired pizza both days and live music on Sunday.
Nearly 200 signed up for the 25K and Varner said he’s expecting around 75 runners in the 50K. The 50K’s scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday and the first wave of the 25K will take off at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
