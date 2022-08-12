Nancy Eglin’s tally of aces continued last week and has now reached an even dozen.
The longtime local golf standout recorded a hole-in-one on Aug. 7 on the 16th hole at the Yakima Elks Golf Club.
Eglin used an 11-wood on the 149-yard hole to earn her 12th ace. It was witnessed by Debbie Nethery, Paula Williams and Barb Hammel.
McCulloch scores ace
Bob McCulloch scored a hole-in-one on the third hole at Suntides Golf Course on Thursday.
McCulloch used a 7-iron on the 135-yard hole. It was witnessed by Paul Rath, Mark Griesse and Tim Guerrin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.