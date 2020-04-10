YAKIMA, Wash. — May 4 is shaping up to be a key date for sporting events around Central Washington and the state.
That’s the day Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home edict would end, allowing a trickle of sports to resume.
Many golf courses remained open late last month and had taken measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 such as removing pin flags and sand trap rakes from courses, covering up ball washers and limiting the number of people per cart. Still, all courses were closed when Inslee’s original order was extended.
Friday morning the Golf Alliance of Washington sent a letter to the governor’s office, pushing to allow golfers to return to state courses in May.
“We request that when we reach the deadline of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order on May 4, that golf be included among those activities that are allowable, like our neighbors in Oregon and Idaho, beginning on May 5,” read the letter which was signed by the state’s top golf officials.
The Sozo Sports Complex, which is a hub for several events and tournaments in spring and summer, has closed its South 36th Avenue facilities and set May 4 as a determining date whether to reopen. The Duel in the Desert lacrosse tournament set for next weekend and the Yak Attack 5v5 soccer tournament May 16-17 have been postponed.
Yakima Valley Sports Commission director of sports development Rich Austin said Yak Attack will be played at a later date while it’s still to be determined if the Duel is rescheduled.
Other upcoming Sozo events include the Insane Inflatable 5k on May 23, the Midsummer Soccer Festival June 12-14 and the Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament July 18-19.
Yakima Speedway postponed last weekend’s 53rd Apple Cup to May 8-10, and will likely need the order lifted to host its annual season-opener.
The Yakima Valley Pippins and the West Coast League are set to open the first weekend of June.
Hope of any high school sports sports season ended Monday and college sports were nixed in March.