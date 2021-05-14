Making the most of her home-course advantage, Barbara Walkenhauer of the Yakima Country Club won low-net honors at the 67th annual Blossom Invitational golf tournament on Friday.
Walkenhauer shaved eight strokes off Thursday's opening round with a closing 67 net to edge Kristine Little of SunTides Golf Course by one stroke, 142 to 143.
Rosie Cook of Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend, Ore., was the low-gross winner, carding back-to-back rounds of 79 for a 158 total and five-stroke victory over Jeanne Link of Sahalee Country Club. It was Cook's fourth straight Blossom title.
Low gross of the field: Rosie Cook 79-79—158.
Low net of the field: Barbara Walkenhauer 75-67—142.
Championship flight — Gross: Jeanne Link 163, Sue Ursino 164, Denise Kieffer 167, Chelsea Frontis 171, Dona Dunovant 171. Net: Kristine Little 143, Pene James 144, Cathy Kay 149, Jessica Bowman 150.
First flight — Gross: Claudette Haubner 185, Debbie Holbrook 185, Susan Crossland 190, Shelly Curtis 190. Net: Melissa Keeter 146, Eleanor Devlin 151, Terri Schaake 151, Donna Drury 155.
Second Flight — Gross: Toni Ballard 194, Karen Govier 200, Diane Clavin 204, Kris Sterns 211. Net: Roxcie Dills 148, Jerry Hills 151, Lilly Lee Anderson 153, Judy Rozelle 153.
MEETINGS
QBs host Ike coaches
Eisenhower boys basketball coach Christian McDonald and girls basketball coach Ray Harris will be guests of the Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club at its weekly luncheon next week. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m., at the Players Club lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.