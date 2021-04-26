WAPATO — Alejandro Fuentes finished with a goal and an assist to lead the Wapato Wolves boys soccer team to a 3-1 first-round SCAC district victory against College Place on Monday.
College Place took an early lead after scoring in the first minute of the game. Wapato (7-4) tied the game at 1-1 in the 25th minute on a goal from Rodolfo Duran that was assisted by Fuentes.
Fuentes added his goal two minutes after halftime to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead. Darwin Gonzalez finished the scoring in the 56th minute by converting a penalty-kick.
Wapato goalkeeper Eduardo Melendrez finished with three saves while the College Place goalkeeper had 15 saves.
The Wolves will play Toppenish on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Sozo Sports Complex.
In Monday’s other games, Highland beat Zillah but no score was available and Connell beat La Salle 8-0.
Connell will travel to
play at Highland on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In the consolation bracket, Zillah and La Salle will play a loser-out game at Marquette Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner will play at College Place, which had a bye after losing to Wapato, on Friday at 6 p.m.
First half: 1, College Place, 1:00; 2, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran (Alejandro Fuentes), 25:00.
Second half: 3, Wapato, Fuentes (Manuel Mendez), 42:00; 4, Wapato, Darwin Gonzalez (penalty-kick), 56:00.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 3; College Place 15.
SOFTBALL
Nonleague
MABTON 19, GRANDVIEW 7: At Grandview, Malloree Simpson went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and Angelea Herrera went 3 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Vikings past the Greyhounds.
Kierrah Roettger was 3 for 4 with three RBI for Mabton, which plays a doubleheader at White Swan on Tuesday.
Grandview returns to CWAC play on Tuesday and will host Selah.
Mabton 550 225 — 19 18 2
Grandview 100 150 — 7 2 1
Villa, Torres (3), Villa (6) and Herrera, Villa (5), Herrera (6). Armendariz, Ledesma (3) and Vasquez.
Mabton highlights: Mercedes Becerra 2-3, 3 runs; Malloree Simpson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Angela Herrera 3-3, 3 RBI; Kierrah Roettger 3-4, 3 RBI; Trinity Barajas 2-3, RBI; Leandra Becerra 3-4.
TENNIS
CWAC
DISTRICT SHOWCASE Boys Singles
Walser (EV) d. Marsh (EB) 7-6, 7-3 TB, 6-4; Franklin (S) d. Hatch (P) 6-2, 6-3; Adams (S) d. Ibarra (G) 6-0, 6-0; Hernandez (G) d. Castillo-Valencia (P) 6-0, 6-0; Yangas (EB) d. Hernandez (G) 6-1, 6-4; Yangas (EB) d. Castillo-Valencia (P) 6-0, 6-0; Franklin (S) d. Ibarra (G) 6-1, 6-1; Walser (EV) d. Hatch (P) 6-4, 1-6 10-4 TB; Adams (S) d. Marsh (EB) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Singles
Ladd (S) d. Mesler (EV) 6-0, 6-1; Ladd (S) d. Montelongo-Solis (G) 6-3, 6-4; Ballew (S) d. Choi (P) 6-1, 6-1; Choi (P) d. Mesler (EV) 6-4, 6-3; Perez (EB) d. Zavala (G) 6-0, 6-0; Perez (EB) d. Haughee (P) 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 TB; Haughee (P) d. Estey (EB) 6-3, 6-3; Estey (EB) d. Zavala (G) 6-1, 6-2; Ballew (S) d. Montelongo-Solis (G) 6-1, 6-0.
Boys Doubles
Loverro-Schedler (EB) d. Locke-Hooper (EV) 6-1, 7-5; Loverro-Schedler (EB) d. Ballew-Wurtz (S) 6-3, 6-0; Lonowski-Huffman (EB) d. Sanchez-Alvarez (G) 6-2, 6-1; Berg-Felicity (P) d. DeBlasio-Kosma (EV) 7-5, 6-0; Locke-Hooper (EV) d. Lonowski-Huffman (EB) 6-4, 6-3; DeBlasio-Kosma (EV) d. Giles-Christianson (S) 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 TB; Larkin-Meloy (EV) d. Lepez-Tovar (G) 6-0, 6-1; Garrison-Adams (S) d. Rosen-Price (EB) 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 TB; Giles-Christianson (S) d. Lepez-Tovar (G) 6-2, 6-1; Rosen-Price (EB) d. Larkin-Meloy (EV) 7-5, 6-4; Ballew-Wurtz (S) d. Sanchez-Alvarez (G) 7-6, 7-3 TB, 6-3.
Girls Doubles
Ladd-Bond (S) d. Smith-Calhoun (EV) 6-0, 6-1; Johnson-Sully (EB) d. Munn-Whitting (P) 6-1, 6-2; Franklin-Hall (S) d. Sanchez-Martinez (G) 6-3, 6-2; Franklin-Steele (EB) d. Smasne-Rodriquez (P) 6-1, 6-4; Valencia-Gaona (S) d. Farias-Farias (G) 6-0, 6-4; Hannahs-Hammond (EB) d. Maldanado-Sanchez (G) 6-1, 1-6, 10-8 TB; Hannahs-Hammond (EB) d. Smasne-Rodriguez (P) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 TB; Franklin-Hall (S) d. Smith-Calhoun (EV) 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 TB; Ladd-Bond (S) d. Johnson-Sully (EB) 6-2, 6-0; Farias-Farias (G) d. Roy-Gamache (P) 6-0, 6-0; Sanchez-Martinez (G) d. Munn-Whitting (P) 6-1, 6-2; Valencia-Gaona (S) d. Franklin-Steele (EB) 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 TB; Maldanado-Sanchez (G) d. Roy-Gamache (P) 6-2, 6-1; Martinez-Sanchez (G) d. Calhoun-Smith (EV) 6-1, 6-3; Reyes-Tovar (G) by forfeit; Montelongo-Solis-Sanchez (G) by forfeit.
EWAC
Goldendale boys 2, White Swan 2
Singles: Oscar Valazques (WS) d. Roger Bathamley 6-2, 6-2; Noah Sauer (WS) d. Max Christensen 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles: Sam McCandless-Kyden Blunt (G) by forfeit; Jedd Lawrence-Logan Speer (G) by forfeit.
Goldendale girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Taylor Beam 6-2, 7-6; Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Michelle Gutierrez 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Talyor Rising-Olivia Erland (G) d. Nakoda Sampson-G’Mewin Mills 6-1, 6-2; Kinley Mitchell-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Sofia Sanchez-Yadira Zuniga 6-1, 6-0; Selana Niemela-Jeslyn Berry (G) by forfeit.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
CWAC
BOYS At Yakima Country Club, Par 72
Team scores: East Valley 396, Selah 445, Ellensburg 464, Grandview 527, Prosser inc.
Top 5 Individual: 1, Khale Calhoun (EV) 91; 2, Johnathan Morris (S) 91; 3, Trevor Hoffard (G) 93; 4, Alex Gout (EV) 101; 5, Robert Crimp (Ell) 101.
SCAC
BOYS At Black Rock Creek, Par 72
Team scores: Zillah 378, Naches Valley 404, College Place 441, Toppenish 444, Wapato 503, La Salle inc.
Top 5 Individuals: 1, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 83; 2, Garric Shirrod (NV) 85; 3, Luke Moore (Z) 90; 4, Ryker Ritchie (Z) 95; 5, JJ Mendoza (NV) 98.
GOLF
Jensen scores ace at Apple Tree
Tyler Jensen of Yakima hit his third career hole-in-one on Sunday at Apple Tree Golf Course. He used a 50 degree wedge from the white tees on the 130-yard 17th hole.
The shot was witnessed by Kelly Holwegner, Ray Knotts and Jeff Heil.
AUTO RACING
Renegade Raceway
SUMMIT SERIES #1 Saturday’s Results
Top Comp — Winner: Trevor Harkema (0.016 RT, 4.80 DI, 4.791 ET, 141.82 MPH). Runner-up: Tom Clark (0.010, 4.49, 4.478, 152.93). Semifinals: Dave Secondi.
Super Pro — Winner: Chad Riley (0.010, 4.71, 4.689, 146.38). Runner-up: Andy Tabor (0.015, 6.84, 6.816, 100.43). Semifinals: Jiovanni Collecchi.
Pro — Winner: Dustin Brewington (0.062, 6.66, 6.660, 100.81). Runner-up: Ken Reaves (0.072, 5.77, 5.788, 118.55). Semifinals: Daniel Helgeson, Jason Cooper.
Bike/Sled — Winner: Gene Hegle (0.075, 5.27, 5.330, 127.38). Runner-up: Stacy Hesch (0.026, 5.51, 5.497, 115.36). Semifinals: Terry Holloway.
Sportsman — Winner: Gary Gandee Jr. (0.026, 8.70, 8.733, 76.45). Runner-up: Art Kirby (NA, 8.62, 8.622, 80.26). Semifinals: Tapio Jaakola.
Jr. Lightning — Winner: Sahara Wendt. Runner-up: Brydan Lemon. Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
Jr. Thunder — Winner: Katie Froud (0.025, 8.97, 9.145, 69.73). Runner-up: Ellie Brown (0.416, 11.95, 12.090, 51.46). Semifinals: Koda Tobel.
Jr. Street — Winner: Joey Stanton (0.228, 9.90, 10.054, 69.64). Runner-up: Tanner Hill (NA, 10.12, 10.233, 69.51). Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
SUMMIT SERIES #2, LAND OF THE LEADERS #1 Sunday’s Results
Top Comp — Winner: Trevor Harkema, Don Sefton. Semifinals: John Collecchi.
Super Pro — Winner: TBD May 29. Still in competition: David Thornton, Wayne Poe, Cooper Chun, Chad Riley.
Pro — Winner: TBD May 29. Still in competition: Art Kirby, Craig Smith. Semifinals: Robert Chinn, Dan Felghner.
Bike/Sled — Winner: Terry Holloway. Runner-up: Dion Martin. Semifinals: Jose Perez, Steve Kauffman.
Sportsman — Winner: Marc Hanna. Runner-up: David Chun Jr. Semifinals: Angie Weaver, Craig Smith.
Jr. Lightning — Winner: Brydan Lemon. Runner-up: Cole Dickhoff. Semifinals: Hayden Rossi.
Jr. Thunder — Winner: Koda Tobel (0.090 RT, 8.95 DI, 8.919 ET, 68.43 MPH). Runner-up: Ellie Brown (0.379, 11.90, 11.803, 54.20). Semifinals: Katie Froud, Parker Staley.
Jr Street — Winner: Joey Stanton (0.183, 9.90, 9.959, 70.06). Runner-up: Zoey Mercado (NA, 10.70, 10.746, 67.06). Semifinals: Tanner Hill.