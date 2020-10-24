static-golf.jpg

Stock photo.

 pedrosala

Ben Sifuentes shot one under his age with a 77 on Oct. 17 at Mount Adams Country Club.

The round was witnessed by fellow members Vern Stephenson and Mike Chambers.

That same day at Mount Adams, Seymour Billy made a hole-in-one on the No. 18 hole using a 4-iron.

Bert Bernado, James Dillion and Levi Heemsah witnessed the shot.

Harris hits hole-in-one

William Harris scored his first hole-in-one on Friday at SunTides Golf Course.

He used a 5-wood on the 195-yard No. 7 hole, and the shot was witnessed by Randy Brooks.