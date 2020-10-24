Ben Sifuentes shot one under his age with a 77 on Oct. 17 at Mount Adams Country Club.
The round was witnessed by fellow members Vern Stephenson and Mike Chambers.
That same day at Mount Adams, Seymour Billy made a hole-in-one on the No. 18 hole using a 4-iron.
Bert Bernado, James Dillion and Levi Heemsah witnessed the shot.
Harris hits hole-in-one
William Harris scored his first hole-in-one on Friday at SunTides Golf Course.
He used a 5-wood on the 195-yard No. 7 hole, and the shot was witnessed by Randy Brooks.