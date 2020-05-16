SELAH — Gary Hutchins recorded a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Thursday. He used a 9-iron on the 138-yard hole, and it was witnessed by Perry Page.

Scott records ace

Carl Scott got his first hole-in-one on Thursday, acing the first hole at Fisher Park Golf Course. He used a 6-iron on the 118-yard hole, and it was witnessed by Mike Lee and Ron Henkel.

VSW RESULTS

Westwood West

WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Worst Hole, May 6

A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 44; 2, Nancy Johannson 50.

B Division: 1, Marci Snyder 48; 2, Trudy Ledwich 50.

C Division: 1, Delores Decoto 51; 2, Claudia Rohlfs 52.

Qualified for Apple Jack: Marci Snyder 37; Cathy Kehm 39; Trudy Ledwich 39.5.