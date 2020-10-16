After a year of canceled or virtual races, runners can go to Selah this Halloween for what may be the county’s first in-person race since March.
Following a Rise Up event demonstration hosted by anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad in July, one of its volunteers decided she needed to do more. Kaisey Dahl had initially hoped COVID-19 restrictions would be loosened when she started planning the “Break the Chain” 5K, but she’s confident they can follow all of the state’s guidelines with Yakima County now in Phase 2.
“I just know about 5Ks more than any other kind of fundraising,” Dahl said. “Volunteers will have masks on the whole time. Runners will be required to have masks until the race starts.”
Those are just some of the new guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee a week ago regarding outdoor recreation. Dahl said she’ll follow those as closely as possible, including no same-day registration and staggered starts with no more than 10 runners per wave and one wave per minute.
That extra effort will be worth it for Dahl to support O.U.R., a six-year-old nonprofit that has rescued 4,100 victims and assisted in the arrests of more than 2,300 traffickers around the world, according to its website. The group’s unique approach includes an Ops Team featuring former CIA, police officers and other operatives that cooperate with law enforcement in identification and extraction efforts.
Dahl said she especially admires the group’s founder, former Homeland Security Agent Tim Ballard, for his commitment to saving children from abuse. It’s a problem she encounters in her job as the owner of Wholehearted Families, where she primarily helps couples sort out their marriages.
“What I see is that when families are broken down, society breaks down and then children are left being hurt above all else,” said Dahl, the mother of three children, ages 2, 7 and 9. “What I love about the organization, especially Tim Ballard, is that their stance is that the reason that children are lost in this kind of abuse is because they don’t have families protecting over them and watching them.”
She found local sponsors to help support the cause, including Mattson Fruit, the Lions Club and Tri-Pod Construction. Registration, including a T-shirt, costs $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.
The race will start and finish at Carlon Park, winding south in front of Dollar Tree and past the McDonald’s on First Street before looping back around. Dahl said the city told her it couldn’t provide any licenses or vendors for the race, which will not be timed.
“It’s something I want to make sure I follow the guidelines on because I think a lot of people will be interested to finally do something in person again,” Dahl said. “But I obviously also want to do it safely.”