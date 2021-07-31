At least one of the opening games at Hot Shots provided a dramatic final shot, thanks to Brandon Galland's turnaround 3-pointer with less than five seconds left to give the Ardmore Assassins a 15-14 win over East Side's Finest.
That competition and opportunity for excitement brought 231 teams out to Sozo Sports Complex for the 3-on-3 tournament, and Rich Austin said another 15 registered but then decided not to play. The number nearly reached the 252 teams at the June 2019 tournament after wildfire smoke forced organizers to cancel Hot Shots in August 2018.
"The court's a tad small but you kind of expect that for an outdoor," said Galland, whose team from Seattle was making its first appearance in Yakima. "Courts are nice. The hoops are nice. So we're happy."
Organizers assembled 23 courts for 26 brackets with 20 different divisions, featuring athletes from second graders to adults. Yakima Sports Commission director Rich Austin said marking the parking lot began last Monday, and he expects everything to be torn down by Monday.
Games tipped off at 9 a.m. Saturday and the final championship of the double elimination tournament could start as late as 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pasco High students Damian Cole and Phillip Washington said they waited until just before the registration deadline to sign up at a tournament they've enjoyed playing in for several years. Austin said that's quite common for all events held by the sports commission, although it's possible the changing COVID-19 situation led some teams to wait longer this summer.
Abraham Carvillo of The Akatsuki, a team from Quincy playing in Yakima for the first time, said they signed up as soon as possible and were happy with they saw when they arrived. The large crowd came as a pleasant surprise to Carvillo, although it's still far less than the record 509 teams and more than 2,000 players in 2017, the last time the tournament was held downtown.
Austin said moving the tournament to earlier in the summer and missing two of the last three years hurt attendance, but he's hopeful the event can start growing again. Although all the games this year are being played on the east side of Sozo, Austin said another parking lot on the west side could hold 20-30 more courts.
"There's a good chance that we might move it back later in the summer," Austin said, noting Hot Shots traditionally fell a week before Labor Day Weekend. "If we can get out of that little cycle of having some sort of a natural disaster, I guess, then we can continue to grow it."
Players and everyone else at Sozo did catch a break with the weather as overcast skies prevented temperatures from reaching the forecast high of 104 degrees. Humidity and some significant wind as the afternoon went on presented a different set of challenges, but the games continued as fans and players alike enjoyed an atmosphere not felt often in the past 16 months.