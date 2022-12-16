The Hard Core Runners Club announced the cancellation of Sunday's Winter Race Series race, initially scheduled for 1 p.m.
Club president Frank Purdy cited treacherous icy running conditions on streets and sidewalks on the three-mile course, which starts and finishes at Yakima Athletic Club. It's believed to be the first cancellation in the series' 30-year history.
A makeup race will be held Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Chesterley Park, three weeks after competitors run the same 5K course on Jan. 22. Pizza and awards at the Chesterley YMCA will follow the final race.
