Shane Snell made his sixth career hole-in-one on Wednesday, March 31 at the Yakima Country Club. He used an 8-iron on the 138-yard 11th hole.
The shot was witnessed by Josh Johnson, Fred Mercy, Steve Mercy and Erick Holden.
Harris makes third career ace
Brian Harris of Sewailo Golf Club in Arizona, make his third career hole-in-one on Sunday, March 28 at the Yakima Country Club. He used an 8-iron on the 141-yard 15th hole.
The shot was witnessed by Fran Harris, Don Stark and Leslie Stark.
Villegas makes hole-in-one
Alex Villegas of Zillah made a hole-in-one on Friday, March 26 at Black Rock Creek Golf Course. He used a 5-iron on the 168-yard ninth hole.
The shot was witnessed by Austin Krueger.
Holter hits ace at Mt. Adams
Alan Holter, a member at Mount Adams Country Club Golf Course, recorded his second career hole-in-one on Saturday, March 27. He used a 5-iron on the 154-yard eighth hole.
The shot was witnessed by Javier Valdez, also a member at Mount Adams Country Club Golf Course.