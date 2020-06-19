It will likely be a few more weeks, perhaps months, before anyone in Yakima County can host real, in-person races again.
But starting next Monday, the Yakima Greenway will offer the next best thing with its virtual Gap2Gap race open to teams and individuals. Race director Konner Hopkins said he’ll be out marking the course this weekend and he’s hopeful it’s not too late for a surge with far fewer people signed up than usual.
Hopkins said that’s no real surprise given how different the race will look this year as competitors bike, run and kayak on their own to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Each leg must be uploaded to Strava between June 22 and July 6 to get an official time and be eligible for recognition.
Acknowledgment on social media will be the only prize as athletes compete with limited options for guidance and help. Volunteers will be marshaling the kayak course on June 26 from 5-8:30 p.m. and offering some free kayaks for the four laps at Sarg Hubbard Park’s pond.
Marshals will also be directing race traffic for the mountain bike leg on June 27 and the trail run on June 28, both from 8-11 a.m. Teams and individuals don’t need to complete the full race on the same day.
Kids are welcome to compete and will have the option of a shortened course for the road run and road bike, although their times won’t be officially recorded. Participants can register for $25 and find all course maps at yakimagreenway.org/gap2gap.