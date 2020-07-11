Will Curley has an impressive tally of six aces in his career but admits there’s a commonality among them that leaves him wanting. It’s not about the number, mind you, he’s certainly not greedy. Just the location.
All six have come at SunTides Golf Course.
“I would like to get one somewhere else before I’m done, but I am definitely happy to have six,” he said. “They’re not that easy to get. Fred Couples didn’t get his first ace until he was in his 60s, which seems amazing. So I’m grateful to have six, but someday ...”
In that quest, here’s the first rule of business: In order to get a hole-in-one somewhere other than SunTides you must first play somewhere other than SunTides.
While the 72-year-old Curley has traveled extensively for golf — mostly notably for national and international left-handers tournaments — there’s no question SunTides is his home away from home. He’s been playing and competing at the par-70 track off Highway 12 for the last 40 years and this weekend he’s helping the men’s club run its annual Firecracker tournament.
Curley, who spent 29 years working in the Yakima School District as an educator and coach, has no idea how many rounds he’s played on the layout of nearly 6,000 yards. Put it this way: When one of his friends pulls out a rangefinder, he’ll first offer his yardage estimate and he’s almost always spot on.
“After a number of years, you see where you are and know what you need to hit,” he said. “I started playing, I think, in 1980 and have always thought SunTides is a great public golf course. And it’s gotten even better with faster greens. When I was working I’d play every day through the summer.”
Over those 40 years, Curley’s game has evolved and adapted to the challenges that age present. At age 57, he tied the course record of 62, blistering his way to 8-under with six birdies and an eagle, which came on No. 11 when he holed out a 140-yard approach with a 7-iron.
“What I remember is hitting 17 of 18 greens, which is totally unconscious,” he remembered fondly. “I also remember I was playing with great friends, which made it that much more special. After hitting all those greens I was thinking on 18, don’t blow this with a three-putt. I manage to finish it off.”
Curley’s 62 in 2005 matched the course record held by Lloyd Harris and Tom Robillard and bested a 63 shot by Couples as an 18-year-old amateur. Six years later, Chris Williams, a junior at the University of Washington, lowered the SunTides record with an 11-under round of 59.
These days, Curley’s goals are obviously more about personal records rather than course records. And they’re just as important to him. Last month he shot his age or better for the fourth straight year with a round of 71 in Oregon — not bad for someone’s whose physical swing represents just six percent of all U.S. players.
“People are always telling me I’m all backwards,” joked Curley, who placed fourth in the Senior Division of the 15th World Left-Handers Championship in 2003. “Sometimes the choices are pretty limited for equipment, and most courses aren’t exactly set up for lefties. But ultimately it’s not the club, it’s the guy with the sticks. Still though, that dog-leg left on No. 12 (par 4 at SunTides), that’s a tough one for me.”
Curley will turn 73 in December and will keep shooting at whatever number the calendar presents. It won’t be easy to sustain the age-or-better run after having back surgery three years ago to correct the effects of spinal stenosis.
“I always used to put in the time and grind it out, and the mental and physical aspects of the game continue to be enjoyable to me,” he said. “But since the surgery I don’t practice as much. If I want to do some chipping and putting, my back tells me to have a seat after 20 minutes. Same with the driving range.”
Like all golfers, Curley got an unexpected and unwanted break from the game when the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring. Even though it offered rest for his back, he of course hated it and was thrilled when golf was the first recreational sport to resume.
“One of the best parts of playing all these years has been meeting all the people,” he said. “I missed that, we all did. For our generation this has really hit home. It gives you a perspective that it’s a blessing to just be alive.”
While most his age might dread another year, Curley takes it in stride and with gratitude. And, yes, as another goal on the course with his longtime friends.
“I’ll be out there hitting the ball the best I can,” he said. “You’ve got to be tough when you’re older, there’s not much choice. I look forward to every day.”
Walking the fairways at SunTides, where he belongs.