Joy Stenehjem has enjoyed watching her daughter Skye excel since she started running in 2020, and the former West Valley distance runner is still reaching goals of her own.
She's one of three local runners set to race the Boston Marathon for the first time Monday, when the race returns to its typical Patriots' Day start after two years of disruptions due to COVID-19. Another Yakima runner, Heidi Bolong, plans to enjoy the famous course for a third time.
"I want to have fun and not feel dead at the end is my main goal," said Stenehjem, who qualified last August at the Tunnel Vision Marathon in North Bend.
She said Skye preferred gymnastics until 2020, when she decided to try out for distance running at West Valley. The two ran together, but Skye quickly became too fast. She clocked a personal-best 5:32 in the 1600 meters as a freshman last spring followed by a 18:22 three-mile in Richland less than three weeks before running at the 2021 4A state cross country meet.
Joy ran her fastest marathon time at the 2019 Columbia Gorge Marathon, where she finished in 3:35:04 and took fifth place on a course not certified as a qualifier for Boston. Although Skye will be staying home to focus on school and track, Joy's traveling with her mother and plans to see a niece who goes to college in Boston.
Heidi Bolong's hoping for better weather than her first time racing Boston in 2018, when cold rain and heavy winds accompanied runners for all 26.2 miles. She returned for a much more enjoyable experience when COVID-19 pushed the race back to October in 2021 and Bolong's aiming for another qualifying time on Monday.
Ellensburg's Monte Thorn planned to run the 2020 Boston Marathon before organizers postponed and eventually canceled the race due to COVID-19. He said a great running community in Ellensburg has helped him stay ready for his fourth marathon.
"Honestly, I'm just a middle-aged guy out there trying to stay fit," said Thorn, who qualified in Leavenworth at a race won by fellow Ellensburg runner Robert Pritchett. "I've done one other big one and that was the Seattle Rock and Roll."
Cle Elum's Jeff Malpass will be the area's most experienced local marathoner at Boston, where he'll toe the starting line for his 19th marathon since 2012. He's also looking to complete the last of the six World Marathon Majors — Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City and Tokyo — all while living with type 1 diabetes.
Wave 1 of Monday's race starts at 7 a.m. with an expected field of around 30,000 athletes. Live tracking is available at baa.org or via the B.A.A. racing app.
