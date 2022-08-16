To decide the winner at the Yakima Men's City Amateur golf tournament, 36 holes weren't nearly enough.
But one more was.
Tyler Fitchett birdied the first extra hole to break a four-way tie atop the leaderboard on Sunday at Suntides Golf Course.
Nathan Espinoza, T.J. Inions, George Pechtel and Fitchett all finished two rounds with 3-over 144 totals in a remarkably close competition. Inions, Pechtel and Fitchett carded 72s at Yakima Elks on Saturday and Suntides on Sunday, and Espinoza went 73-71.
Heath Reeves, Jeff Widdows and Max von Zimmerman were the first-day leaders with 71s at Yakima Elks.
The net winners were Robbie Goins and Reeves.
In the senior division, Jeff Heil shot even-par 70 at Suntides to edge Keith Crimp by a stroke with Gary Hutchins in third two strokes back. The net winner was Art Ramirez.
Fitchett, an Eisenhower grad, concluded his collegiate career at Saint Martin's University this past spring with his third appearance in the NCAA regionals. He set a school record with a 7-under tally of 209 for 54 holes at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in April. He and teammate Max Turnquist, a West Valley grad, were named to the GNAC's all-conference first team last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.