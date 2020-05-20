First Tee of Central Washington, a youth development golf program, recently received a double dose of support with two financial grants.
Yakima Rotary Trust is contributing $20,000 to help fund First Tee’s practice facility at the Sozo Sports Complex. The grant, which matches funds previously granted by Yakima Sunrise and Yakima Southwest Rotary clubs, will go toward installing artificial turf greens and assist in the overall plan to feature wheelchair accessible tee boxes and greens, a paved perimeter path, and an administration building.
First Tee has also received $3,000 from Toro, a farm and garden equipment manufacturer, and is one of 20 grants Toro is providing to First Tee chapters around the country to help offset the financial impacts of COVID-19. First Tee, which was forced to cancel spring golf program and annual Breakfast with the Pros fundraiser, will be using this grant to purchase face masks, sanitizer, and thermometers for use when the program resumes.