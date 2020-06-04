Hannah Cobleigh recorded her first hole-in-one on Monday at SunTides Golf Course and completed a family trio of aces.
Cobleigh aced the 149-yard 17th hole with a 3-wood, and it was witnessed by Paul Cobleigh, Ron Wyles, Jim Johnson, Terry Cruz, and Denise Helms.
Paul, Hannah’s father, has three aces to his credit and her mother, Celia, got a hole-in-one in 1993 while she was seven months pregnant with Hannah.
Sanchez scores ace
Isaiah Sanchez recorded a hole-in-one, his second, on the No. 2 hole at Fisher Park Golf Course on Monday.
Sanchez used an approach wedge on the 126-yard hole, and it was witnessed by Caleb Walker.
Gray records ace
Doug Gray scored a hole-in-one on the fifth hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Wednesday.
Gray used a 4-hybrid on the 172-yard hole, and it was witnessed by Mike Melton, Denny Stone and Gary Pero.