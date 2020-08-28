Tennis and pickleball are finally back at Kissel Park and Franklin Park.
The city unlocked the gates to its tennis and pickleball courts at Franklin Park on Friday morning for the first time since March in accordance with new modified Phase 1 guidelines for Yakima County. Those changes went into effect Thursday thanks to improving COVID-19 numbers as reported by the Yakima County Health District.
Social distancing of at least six feet must be observed at all times on the courts and those not playing should wear a mask, according to a release from the city. Players should bring their own hand sanitizer and cannot play with more than four new people per day, as opposed to the common switching between courts and players for pickleball.
The city also said handshakes and even the traditional paddle or racquet taps should not be allowed and players should stay home if they feel sick.