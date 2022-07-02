Chelsea Frontis captured the three-day Yakima Women’s City Golf Tournament earlier this week.
With rounds at the Yakima Country Club (Monday), Yakima Elks (Tuesday) and Apple Tree (Thursday), Frontis posted a low-gross score of 245.
Kris Sterns was the low-net winner with a 213 total.
Flight 1 — Low Gross: 1, Shelly Yarbrough; 2, Pat Martin; 3, Lynda Matthews. Low Net: 1, Kristy Little; 2, Nancy Slinkard; 3, Roxie Dills.
Flight 2 — Low Gross: 1, Claudette Haubner; 2, Pat Wehr; 3, Lara Clayton. Low Net: 1, Ann Hall; 2, Marlene O’Halloran; 3, Barb Kinloch.
Flight 3 — Low Gross: 1, Susann Lowary; 2, Jerry Hill; 3, Susan Dasher. Low Net: 1, Terri Gallipo; 2, Judy Stone; 3, Jan Shuel.
YOUTH TRACK
Stevens, Brown shine at AAUMERIDIAN, Idaho — Greyson Stevens, an eighth-grader at Marquette Middle School this past school year, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for his age group at the AAU Junior Olympic Region 21 track and field championships last weekend.
Competing in the age 14 division, Stevens recorded times of 12.27 and 26.10 seconds. In Yakima Valley Gold League meets in the spring, he ran hand-held times of 11.6 and 24.9.
Addison Brown of Yakima won the 100, 400 and long jump in the 8-under division.
Stevens and Brown have qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, N.C., on July 30-Aug. 6.
GOLF
Murray scores aceIsaiah Murray recorded his first hole-in-one at Suntides Golf Course on June 25.
Murray aced the 148-yard third hole with a 9-iron. It was witnessed by Justin Rocha and Nate Murray.
