Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 2022 Three Rivers Fall basketball league. The final deadline is approaching. The league is for boys and girls in grades 1-8 with games being held on Saturdays from Oct. 16 thru Dec. 3. The cost is $295 per team and the deadline to register is Sept. 30. Register online at www.ieaau.org and for further information contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday or email aau@ieaau.org or carrie@ieaau.org.
Officials: The Yakima Valley AAU Youth Sports Authority is looking for basketball officials to referee youth basketball leagues on Saturdays and Sundays around the Yakima Valley. Having knowledge of the game is helpful. Great for college students. Please text of call 509-388-1722 or email carrie@ieaau.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.