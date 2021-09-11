BULLETIN BOARD
Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 2021 Three Rivers Early Fall Basketball League from Sept. 26-Nov. 7. The league is for boys and girls in first grade through high school varsity with games being played on Sunday afternoons. The cost is $265 per team and must be received by Monday, no team will be accepted after this date. For more details and online registration visit www.ieaau.org or call the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.