Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the Three Rivers Summer AAU Basketball league. The league will be played from June 7-30 with games played on Monday thru Thursday evenings. It is for boys and girls in first grade thru High School Varsity. The cost is $265 per team and the registration deadline is May 20th. For more information and online registration visit www.ieaau.org or call the AAU office at 509-453-2696 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday thru Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org or text or call 509-388-1722.

