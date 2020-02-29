BULLETIN BOARD Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 22nd annual Magic of Basketball AAU tournaments March 20-22 in Sunnyside for boys and girls in first grade through high school. The cost is $210 per team and the early registration deadline is Friday. Register online at www.ieaau.org. For more information, contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org.
• Central Washington Select will host boys tryouts on Sunday, March 8 at West Valley High School. Eighth and ninth-graders will tryout 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 10th thru 12th-graders will tryout from 1-2:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee and players need to bring a ball and jersey. For more information or if you are interested and can’t attend, contact Tony Fritz at 509-307-2143 or tony@basketballdevelopmentschool.com.