Bulletin Board
Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority and Three Rivers AAU are hosting the 30th annual Boys Sunshine Classic and the 28th annual Girls Zillah Lion’s Club Spring Fling March 27-29. The boys tournament is for grades 1-8 and will be held in Sunnyside. The cost is $210 per team. The girls tournament is for grades 1-8 and will be held in Zillah. The cost is $200 per team. The registration deadline for both tournaments is Friday, March 13 and is available online at www.ieaau.org. For more information, contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org.