Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the Three Rivers Spring Youth basketball league and the Three Rivers Spring High School basketball league. The Youth league will run from April 9th to May 21st and is for boys and girls in grades 1-8. The cost is $265 per team and the registration deadline is March 24th. The High School league will run from April 10th to May 22nd and is for boys and girls in 9th grade thru High School Varsity. The cost is $265 per team and the registration dealine is March 24th. For more information or to register online go to www.ieaau.org or call the AAU office at 509-453-2696 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org or aau@ieaau.org.
