Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 30th annual Sunshine Classic and 28th annual Zillah Lion’s Club Spring Fling tournaments. The Sunshine Classic is March 13-15 in Sunnyside for boys in grades 1-8. The cost is $210 per team and the registration deadline is Friday. The Spring Fling is March 13-15 in Zillah and is for girls in grades 1-8. The cost is $200 per team and the registration deadline is Friday. Registration is online at www.ieaau.org. For more information, contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org.
• Central Washington Select will host tryouts for sixth-grade boys Wednesday at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland from 7-8:30 p.m. There is a $5 fee and players need to bring a ball and jersey. Tryout spots can be reserved by contacting Joe Northrop at 509-430-1938 or jnorthrop68@gmail.com.
Soccer: Members of the Santos Laguna Soccer Club Academy will host a clinic 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Sozo Sports Soccer Complex. YYSA or Crossfire members can attend with the cost of $20 per participant. If you are not registered with YYSA the cost of the clinic is $50. To sign up, go online at sozosports.net, call Sozo Sports at 509-452-7696, stop in at the Sozo office (2200 S. 36th Ave), or register Saturday before the clinic starts.