Basketball: The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 30th annual Sunshine Classic and 28th annual Zillah Lion’s Club Spring Fling tournaments. The Sunshine Classic will be March 13-15 in Sunnyside for boys in grades 1-8. The cost is $210 per team and the registration deadline is Feb.28. The Spring Fling is March 13-15 in Zillah and is for girls in grades 1-8. The cost is $200 per team and the registration deadline is Feb. 28. Registration is online at www.ieaau.org. For more information, contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org.
• The Yakima Valley Sports Authority is hosting the 22nd annual Magic of Basketball AAU tournaments in Sunnyside. The tournament will be held March 20-22 and is for boys and girls in first grade through high school. The cost is $210 per team and the early registration deadline is March 6. Registration is online at www.ieaau.org. For more information, contact the AAU office at 509-453-2696 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday or email carrie@ieaau.org.