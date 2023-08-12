Basketball: The AAU Yakima Valley Sports Authority is looking for basketball officials starting middle of September. If you are interested, please contact Carrie O’Hara at 509-952-3378 via text or phone, or Paul Campbell at 509-952-7264. We need your name, address and email, or you can email paul@yvn.com or carrie@ieaau.org.
Bulletin Board: Aug. 13, 2023
Tags
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place order issued Friday night after fire at Olympic Fruit warehouse near Moxee
-
WSDOT rock blasting will impact I-90 travel near Snoqualmie Pass
-
Yakima police reunite owner with runaway tortoise
-
Residents, city council member raise concerns about Mabton mayor at city council meeting
-
Toppenish man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery of Granger store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.