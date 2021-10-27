Anyone who participated in a decent amount of marathons in the Pacific Northwest between 1985 and 2011 inevitably ran into Bob Dolphin.
Long before he and his wife, Lenore, became race directors for the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, Dolphin became a constant at marathons and other races throughout the region. Even though he didn’t run 26.2 miles for the first time until the age of 51, he’d completed 502 races of that distance or longer before he turned 85 in 2014.
The last three Dolphin walked down through the Yakima River Canyon, including his 500th with longtime friend Jeff Hagen. They started in a snowstorm two hours before most runners, many of whom Hagen said stopped to take a photo with Dolphin along the way to the finish.
Ron Fowler said among his group of six friends who frequently run marathons, all of them consider Dolphin their hero and the runner they admire most. He saw Dolphin often over the years as they ran in many of the same races.
“Saying hi to Bob during a marathon was a given,” Fowler said. “I was going to see him at some point, if not before the start I’d see him somewhere on the course.”
Dolphin died on Oct. 2 in Yakima, two days shy of his 92nd birthday.
Frank Purdy, the new director of the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, said next year’s race – the first since 2019 due to COVID-19 – will include a tribute to Bob and Lenore, who died in March 2020, at the annual pre-race pasta feed.
Purdy met Dolphin around 1990, just a few years after he ran his first marathon on Labor Day 1981 in Columbia, Mo. He accepted a job as a director of the US Department of Agriculture's Yakima Research Facility and moved here in 1984, when Dolphin ran the first of 26 Seattle Marathons over the next 27 years.
His first wife, Edna, died of cancer after 40 years of marriage and in 1992, Dolphin met Lenore while out dancing in Ellensburg on the way home from a track meet in Spokane. She regularly volunteered at his races and her daughter, Jan Stensland, said Lenore only encouraged her husband's busy running schedule.
When the opportunity arose for them to become directors of the new marathon put on by Yakima's Hardcore Runners Club, the Dolphins embraced it wholeheartedly. Purdy said Bob Dolphin played a key role in designing the course that debuted in 2001, and he also ensured the race T-shirts didn't include any sponsors because "our shirts aren't a walking billboard."
"In terms of his contacts around the world, that was real instrumental in adding credibility to our race," Purdy said. "Between what Bob wanted in the marathon and what Lenore had observed, they brought together a real synergy to what we do."
Meanwhile, Dolphin kept running and traveling, completing at least 19 marathons every year from 2001-2011. Fowler recalled how even though Dolphin was slowing down when he hit No. 400 at the 2007 Yakima race, he was determined to reach 500.
But for many years Dolphin kept up well with Fowler, who was 18 years younger. Dolphin ran a personal-best of 3:00:12 in his 55th marathon at the age of 58, and eight days later he ran an impressive 3:04:25 at the prestigious Boston Marathon.
Along the way he developed friendships with runners all over the world, establishing the 100 Marathon Club North American and Marathon Maniacs along with Lenore. Purdy recalled running alongside Dolphin at a Seattle Marathon in his later years, when just about every third runner would say 'hi' to Dolphin as they passed him heading back from the turnaround point.
"He had this incredible resume of accomplishments in running and his life, and yet he wouldn't broadcast it," Purdy said. "(He) just quietly went about doing these things and let his results speak for themselves."
As a native of Massachusetts, he became the first person in the state to document the sighting of more than 500 species of birds in a single year. Stensland said Dolphin left school early for the Marines, eventually earning his GED and going to college thanks to the GI Bill and obtaining a doctorate in entomology.
From lettering in high school track to summiting Mount Adams three times, Dolphin took on a variety of athletic pursuits to go along with his long-distance running. Stensland said Dolphin also became a self-taught botanist, often collecting samples of plants he didn't recognize on his runs so he could identify them later.
"He was a lifelong learner," Stensland said. "He was very happy to share that information with anybody."
Thanks to all of his hobbies and accomplishments, along with Lenore's legendary organizational skills, over time the Dolphins' home became something of a museum, full of books, running memorabilia and more. So it's only fitting that Yakima Valley Museum curator of artifacts, Mike Siebol, said the collections committee agreed to use some of those items to commemorate the legacy of the Dolphins as it relates to the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, a race Bob completed 14 times.
