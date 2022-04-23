ELLENSBURG — A pair of Yakima Skyline 50K veterans from Issaquah cruised to comfortable wins Saturday.
Kaytlyn Gerbin smashed the women’s course record by six minutes and passed three of the top men on the final climb before finishing the brutal course in 5:42:35. Only two men beat her, including one of her training partners, Bryan Bhark, who won by more than 20 minutes in 5:09:30.
“Temp-wise it’s probably not so hot, but there was no shade at all up there,” Gerbin said after cooling off in the Yakima River post-race. “This time of year for a lot of us it still feels really warm.”
Bhark felt the heat as well, so he made sure to fill up all of his water bottles at the final aid station before the long climb along the road to the last descent. The former member of Army’s college marathon team ran five minutes faster than his second-place time in 2016. He also had some experience on the course from running the 25K in 2019.
The course record previously belonged to Gerbin for a year after she won the 2018 race in 5:48:40, and she also won in 2016. She began Saturday with no expectations after limited racing the past two years, so another win could provide a confidence boost for her bigger competitions later this year.
Zach Violett, a runner and former professional cross country skier from Bend, said the steep, technical terrain provided some excellent training for a challenging 125K he plans to run this summer in Italy. He finished his Yakima Skyline debut in second place and his girlfriend, Kaitlin Allen, took third in the women’s race, less than two minutes behind Stacey Marion.
Bhark estimated he only hit the halfway point about two minutes ahead of Violett, who acknowledged he fell off the pace sometime around the long final climb from the Roza aid station to the top of Umtanum Ridge. That stretch of around seven miles starts with a single track trail and then continues on a rocky road until the descent down to Umtanum Recreation Area.
“The last climb is always really brutal,” Bhark said. “This was a great early season fitness check.”
Men: 1. Bryan Bhark 5:09:30; 2. Zach Violett 5:31:37; 3. David Dixon 5:53:11.
Women: 1. Kaytlyn Gerbin 5:42:35; 2. Stacey Marion 6:04:22; 3. Kaitlin Allen 6:06:16.
