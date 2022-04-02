The Yakima River Canyon Marathon welcomed runners back with a powerful headwind on the course’s long final hill Saturday morning.
It couldn’t stop Bellevue’s Tobias Andersson, a 37-year-old Sweden native, from holding off Micah Mohler from Sammamish for a nearly wire-to-wire win in 2:50:34. But the challenges of the wind and hills proved enough to prevent Anne Theisen from breaking the course record as she easily won the women’s race in 3:01:29.
“That was brutal,” said Theisen, who was on track to beat Mary Hanna’s mark of 2:58:06 at the halfway point. “I’m going to call this the Yakima Valley pain cave.”
She still felt inspired by some of the scenic views, especially at the top of the race’s two most difficult hills. The 49-year-old ran with her coach for pacing but said she didn’t quite have enough strength in her legs after extending her training cycle by a month since she couldn’t run her initial target race, the Tokyo Marathon on March 6.
Andersson treated the Yakima race as a training run for May’s Ironman World Championship in St. George, Utah. He moved from Sweden to Bellevue about seven years ago and lives at the top of a hill, giving him plenty of practice running uphill to finish workouts.
The 37-year-old raced ahead early but took a detour when the lead motorcycle went the wrong way before turning back around. Andersson ran his fastest split to return to the front before the first aid station at 3.2 miles.
He maintained a steady lead but never pulled away as several runners took over second place, including Steve Vesbach, Erin “Bear” Braich and finally Mohler. Braich said he felt ready to make a move near the end before suffering a cramp and losing his spot to Mohler, who hit the nine-mile mark outside of the top five, ended up just ten seconds behind Andersson.
The canyon’s spring colors dazzled Andersson during his first visit to the area, and he plans to come back with his wife and kid. He also appreciated the vocal support from the volunteers along the route, which is mostly closed to fans.
“Even some of the bigger international marathons I’ve been to, a lot of the volunteers, they barely know what they’re doing,” Andersson said. “But here, everybody, they’re really good at communicating, letting you know where the water is, where the electrolytes are.”
Yakima’s Steven Allen passed Andersson at the top of the final hill on his way to winning the half marathon in a blistering 1:17:32. Carissa Norman from Selah won the women’s race in 1:37:52.
Jordan McPhee’s personal-best marathon time of 3:09:56 would be good enough to win in a lot of years. But the 2012 Seattle Times’ Girls Athlete of the Year and cross country state champion at Mount Rainier happily settled for second after enjoying the beautiful course.
That’s nothing new for Jose Rodriguez, a member of the Marathon Maniacs club from Seattle who ran his first Yakima Canyon River Marathon in 2011 and hasn’t missed one since. He took 9th in the men’s race, noting he missed seeing the race’s late co-race directors, Bob and Lenore Dolphin.
“They were a big part of this and it’s unfortunate that they couldn’t be with us this year,” Rodriguez said. “But I definitely run for them and come back every year and do it for them.”
Men’s marathon: 1. Tobias Andersson, Bellevue, 2:50:34; 2. Micah Mohler, Sammamish, 2:50:44; 3. Erin Braich, Richland 2:50:59; 4. Cody Moore, Kalispell 3:01:30; 5. Al Osbourne, Sammamish 3:02:33; 6. Steve Vesbach, Shoreline 3:05:11; 7. Ryan Kipp, Spokane 3:06:17; 8. Antonio Espinoza, Yakima 3:15:37; 9. Jose Rodriguez, Seattle 3:18:14; 10: Aristeo Negrete, Kennewick 3:24:02.
Women’s marathon: 1. Anne Theisen, Seattle, 3:01:29; 2. Jordan McPhee, Seattle 3:09:56; 3. Shelaine Dolce, Renton 3:25:41; 4. Lara Malpass, Bellingham 3:29:04; 5. Laurie Pearson, Charlestown (Mass.), 3:40:25; 6. Emily Seminerio, Medfield (Mass.) 3:42:01; 7. Brittney Clark, Seattle 3:50:39; 8. Nancy Schubring, Novi (Mich.) 3:51:11; 9. Brenna Boyd, Seattle 3:54:58; 10. Emily Powell, Lynnwood 3:55:40.
Men’s half marathon: 1. Steve Allen, Yakima 1:17:33; 2. Vic Horne, Redmond 1:30:21; 3. James Innes, Yakima 1:34:33; 4. Lowel Krueger, Yakima 1:35:28; 5. Brian Alexander, Ellensburg 1:40:10.
Women’s half marathon: 1. Carissa Norman, Selah 1:37:52; 2. April Norman, Yakima 1:38:31; 3. Jennifer Nichols, Pasco 1:42:27; 4. Hilary Conway, Yakima 1:44:28; 5. Kathy Tierney, Yakima 1:44:44.
Full results at nsplit.com/results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.