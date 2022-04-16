Yakima’s Charon Spain has forged a respectable career by traveling sometimes long distances to challenge himself against talented opponents in both boxing and MMA.
His initial plans for the end of April included traveling back to Rhode Island, where two months ago he earned a third-round knockout of up-and-coming Italian boxer Nicola Quarneti, who was making his American debut. But when CageSport MMA offered Spain a chance to fight at the Yakima SunDome, he couldn’t turn down the chance to finally be the hometown favorite.
“I got local support, local fans, I got family and friends and they’re all going to be in one building,” said Spain, who went to Hoover Elementary and Lewis & Clark Middle School before starting his high school career at Davis. “I will be the most dangerous person on the planet that night.”
Spain’s put considerable time and effort into marketing himself for CageSport 62, the organization’s first-ever event in Yakima. He’s purchased T-shirts and other merchandise, found sponsors, created videos for social media and sold around 100 tickets for the show scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
COVID-19 forced CageSport to postpone two earlier dates this year and Spain’s original opponent found another fight. That gave Spain a chance to choose a new competitor, and former CageSport lightweight champion Bobby McIntire quickly accepted the invitation for a rematch of the fight he won by submission in 2018.
Since then, Spain has added 11 more boxing fights and eight MMA fights to his extensive resume, increasing the number of states in which he’s competed to 16. Even when he travels to the west side of the Cascades, Spain said he typically finds himself as an underdog against a fan favorite from the Seattle area.
“The thing is with me I’m all about testing my boundaries and strength,” Spain said. “What am I doing this for if I’m not willing to fight the best?”
He began his pro MMA career in August 2008 against Michael Chiesa, who would go on to win The Ultimate Fighter 15 and become a mainstay in the UFC. Less than four years later Spain started his pro boxing career with a loss by decision to Leon Spinks III, the grandson of the former heavyweight champion who beat Muhammad Ali.
Spain trained occasionally with legendary Yakima trainer Rich Guerin before spending some time in Chicago and working with UFC champion Jens Pulver, among others. A return to Yakima gave Spain the chance to spar frequently with young boxer Andrew Murphy, from Selah, and the 34-year-old has also trained with local UFC fighters Gustavo Lopez and Julian Erosa, as well as one of Saturday’s main event fighters, Richard Foster.
CageSports heavyweight champion Sua Tuani will defend his title against Foster, who lives in Goldendale and splits his training between Portland and Yakima. He trained full-time with Guerin in Yakima from 2005 to 2018 and said he’s in great shape heading into only his second fight since losing to Tuani in December 2018.
“For me, it’s a huge blessing,” Foster said. “To be able to fight in Yakima is for me a rare opportunity and a dream come true.”
The 37-year-old who’s originally from Nome, Ala., knew he wanted another chance as soon as Tuani scored a powerful second-round knockout, but obstacles kept getting in the way. Foster serves in the Marine Corps Reserves and got deployed to train security forces in Panama and Costa Rica for two years before he returned to fighting.
Foster felt like he was in “phenomenal shape” when he traveled to South Dakota in 2021 and had to back out after testing positive for COVID-19. He almost died from the virus as it forced him to go on supplemental oxygen at the hospital, and he missed two more fights, including one against Tuani, during a months-long recovery.
A strong group of accomplished training partners helped Foster bounce back and he’s feeling leaner and stronger than ever as he prepares to fight at 255 pounds. The CageSport middleweight crown will also be on the line in the co-main event when Albert Tadevosyan faces welterweight champion Luis Iniguiez, a Pasco native.
“I’ve been looking for another championship fight,” said Iniguiez, who plans to weigh in at 185 pounds, one class above his typical weight. “I have some good power there. I’ll have my full speed.”
He’s expecting a few old high school friends to show up and said his sixth professional fight will be the first one his parents can attend.
Another Yakima athlete, Jworge Alcala, had to withdraw from a scheduled fight due to an injury. That leaves Spain as the only Yakima-based fighter, and he’s confident local fans will see something special.
“Fireworks, baby,” Spain said. “Just like I said in the Roy Jones Jr. (boxing) show (in Toppenish Jan. 30). Big shots, big show.”
