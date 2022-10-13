Yakima's MarJon Beauchamp proved himself to be a positive influence in Milwaukee's final preseason game Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-7 forward scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting, all from 3-point range, and the Bucks held an advantage of 14 points during his 13 minutes of playing time. That +/- mark represented a team-high in a 107-97 loss to Brooklyn on Beauchamp's 22nd birthday.
He played a team-high 39 minutes while Milwaukee's regular starters took a rest day Tuesday at Chicago. Beauchamp capitalized on the opportunity to take on a bigger offensive role, scoring 14 points to go with his three assists, three rebounds and a block.
Defense figures to be the primary focus for Beauchamp when the regular season starts next Thursday at Philadelphia in a nationally televised game on TNT. Although Beauchamp shot just 34% from the field and 19% from 3-point range during the preseason, acting head coach Charles Lee told reporters he's seen some encouraging signs from the rookie.
"He's such a great visual learner where you sit down with him in clips — it's going to help him," Lee said. "The physicality of what it takes to kind of get yourself open and play through some physicality in a pick-and-roll situation is what he's learning at this time."
Beauchamp could also see more time early in the season with Khris Middleton still recovering from offseason wrist surgery. The three-time All-Star small forward plays the same position as the former YVC standout and is expected to return soon, although it's not clear how many games he'll miss.
