It won’t be easy to break into the regular rotation of the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, even for a first-round pick.
But if Yakima’s MarJon Beauchamp can maintain the shooting he displayed early in Summer League action, he may be able to find a spot.
Beauchamp provided some optimism regarding what many believe to be his biggest weakness, knocking down 50% of his 3-point attempts in his first three games in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.3 points per game prior to Sunday’s loss to Toronto, when he scored seven points in just 21 minutes.
As expected, Beauchamp proved valuable on the defensive end, often guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player. He collected five blocks and four steals, including one in last Thursday’s win over Dallas that led to his first NBA dunk.
A little more than a year removed from playing a shortened season at Yakima Valley College, Beauchamp also grabbed more than three rebounds per game while helping Milwaukee go 3-2. If not for Matt Ryan’s 3-pointer just before the final buzzer in a 111-109 loss to the Boston Celtics, the Bucks would have played for the Summer League championship.
News last week that Khris Middleton underwent wrist surgery could create an opportunity for Beauchamp to see more playing time when he joins the full Milwaukee team, although the three-time NBA All-Star’s expected to return near the start of the regular season in October. The league’s schedule has not yet been released.
The Bucks are scheduled to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi against Atlanta on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.