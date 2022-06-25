A new stage in MarJon Beauchamp’s basketball journey began when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft, concluding a remarkable, odds-defying rise celebrated by many from Washington to New York.
The athletic 6-foot-6 wing from Yakima first showed glimpses of pro potential at Native American tournaments, playing alongside childhood friends in the Yakima Valley. Beauchamp would later hit the lowest point of his basketball career when he returned to his hometown and nearly quit the sport a little more than a year ago.
Strong support from family and friends kept Beauchamp’s dreams alive, providing an opportunity to repay those who never wavered in their belief. A few of them accepted Beauchamp’s invite to join him at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while others, including an uncle, James Parks, joined a watch party at Yakima’s Henry Beauchamp Community Center gymnasium where Beauchamp grew up playing.
“He’s a workaholic,” Parks said prior to watching Milwaukee’s pick in the building named after Beauchamp’s grandfather and Yakima’s first Black mayor. “Anywhere he is, that’s where we’re gonna go.”
In a call with Bucks general manager Jon Horst, assistant GM Milt Newton and coach Mike Budenholzer prior to the selection shared by Milwaukee’s social media team, Beauchamp could be heard assuring coaches “I can’t wait to get to work.” That came as no surprise to Adam Strom, a longtime family friend who Beauchamp lived with from January to June in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed Beauchamp’s plans to prepare for the draft through a training program called Chameleon BX in San Francisco.
As the women’s basketball coach at Yakima Valley College — he’s now at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas — Strom gave Beauchamp access to the gym anytime he wanted it, at all times of the day. But for the first time in his life, Beauchamp and his father, Jon, didn’t see a clear path forward for the former top 50 recruit from the class of 2020.
“There was nights where there was anxiety, there was no sleep,” Strom recalled. “There was some COVID and I think there was some depression.”
Beauchamp has referred to the period in interviews as the lowest point in his life. Strom said his wife, Relyn, offered valuable support for Beauchamp’s mental health from a non-sports perspective, while their twin sons, Bryce and Bryan, kept their longtime friend company and encouraged him to play a shortened 12-game season at YVC.
After most of the team and the entire Strom household, which included Yaks guard Quentin Raynor, recovered from COVID-19, Beauchamp’s talent began to shine. He fouled out in his first game with just nine points and nine rebounds off the bench but still compiled averages of 30.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the field, highlighted by a 50-point game at Treasure Valley.
That gave him an opportunity to join the developmental G League Ignite, but Beauchamp still didn’t appear on any NBA draft boards until he became a surprise star, averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the field in 21 games. Scouts see plenty of potential for growth for the 21-year-old with a 7-foot wingspan, and he’ll be given room to progress naturally without too much pressure as part of a talented Bucks lineup featuring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“I’m so excited,” Beauchamp said in a news conference after the draft. “Playing against one of the greatest to play the game and a great team, to learn from them and to learn from Khris Middleton and all the vets they have, it’s amazing.”
YVC coach London Wilson and athletic director Ray Funk, who’s also the assistant basketball coach, believe the low-pressure environment should be ideal for Beauchamp’s development. He’s expected to contribute right away on the defensive end as he learns how to be a more effective scorer and finds consistency shooting the ball.
Beauchamp’s journey has always been about more than basketball, even when he followed his father’s plan to seek out better competition at three high schools in Seattle and a prep school in Arizona. The emcee at Thursday’s watch party, recording artist Mitch Weary, said since they met more than 15 years ago through family at Morning Star Church, Beauchamp’s always had “an incredible heart” and remained steadfast in his desire to give back.
Strom and his family saw evidence of that on Wednesday night, when they visited Times Square and happened to spot Beauchamp handing out Chick-Fil-A sandwiches to the homeless with another draft prospect and an entourage. When the Stroms caught Beauchamp’s attention to say hello, he made time for a quick photo with the whole family, including their older son, Isiah, who graduated from Yakama Tribal in 2018, two years before his twin brothers.
The next night, they watched from their general admission seats at the draft alongside former Wapato coach Arnold Brown and his son Demarius Brown. When Beauchamp’s name was called, Adam Strom said his sons made their way down to the floor to get high-fives from their friend.
“We made noise,” Adam Strom said. “We got caught up in emotion, just seeing him on the jumbotron. To see his emotion, it was really sincere.”
He let the tears flow freely and so did his mother, Denise, during a FaceTime call with family back in Yakima. Wilson and Funk marveled at how high Beauchamp has climbed to become an inspiration for others in Yakima, thanks to success that has opened new doors for recruiting at YVC.
“It was like, ‘oh, it’s done,’” Wilson said. “He’s done it. That’s what brings a tear to your dang eye. That’s a lifetime achievement.”
Later that night, the Stroms joined Beauchamp for a VIP post-draft party. At one point, the only first-round pick to ever come from Yakima or the NWAC passed around his phone to show everyone around a text message he’d just received from an unfamiliar number.
It was Antetokounmpo, extending a welcome to his new teammate.
