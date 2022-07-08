LAS VEGAS — Milwaukee wasted no time finding out how its first-round pick would handle pressure situations in his NBA Summer League debut Friday night.
Yakima’s MarJon Beauchamp responded with some key contributions, including a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up by 11 with a little more than a minute left. That turned out to be critical as Brooklyn scored eight straight points and Milwaukee hung on for a 94-90 win.
Beauchamp finished with 16 points, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes. The 6-foot-6 forward who was picked 24th overall in last month’s draft added a block and a steal on the defensive end, where he’s expected to make the biggest impact as a rookie.
After a free throw put him on the board, Beauchamp made his presence felt by coming from the help side to swat away a layup in the first quarter. He drew the toughest defensive assignment in Cam Thomas, a second-year guard who averaged 16.5 points per game in 13 games last February, highlighted by a 30-point performance at Utah.
He put up a game-high 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field, although Beauchamp forced some tough shots and got a little revenge at the other end. When Brooklyn challenged Beauchamp’s jump shot by going under screens early, he answered by hitting nothing but net on his first 3-pointer.
A second one required a little more improvisation off the dribble as the clock ticked down to six seconds before halftime. He finished 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Beauchamp also provided an important layup and putback to put Milwaukee ahead 85-79 with 3:26 to play.
Of course, the young Bucks roster in Las Vegas looked considerably different than the one Beauchamp will play alongside when the regular season begins in October. But at least one of the team’s older players, Bobby Portis, was in attendance and he praised Beauchamp’s “basketball IQ” during an in-game interview on ESPN.
Milwaukee’s set to play three more Summer League games, starting with the Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. Monday on NBATV. The Bucks’ schedule concludes with games against Minnesota next Wednesday at 1 p.m. on NBATV and Dallas next Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.