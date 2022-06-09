History awaits at this year’s NBA draft for the Yakima Valley’s vibrant basketball community.
All signs point to Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp hearing his name called by commissioner Adam Silver on June 23, a little more than a year after he finished a stellar season at Yakima Valley College. Most mock drafts project the athletic 6-foot-6 as a late first-round pick.
During an interview with reporters in Washington D.C. earlier this week, Beauchamp said he’s scheduled to work out with the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves. YVC coach London Wilson said he’s heard from the general managers or assistant GMs of around eight NBA teams, including the Hornets, the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers.
Yakima’s own
Beauchamp deserves to be one of the 14 lottery picks, according to former Yaks teammate and the team’s leading scorer in 2022, Quentin Raynor.
The Lewis-Clark State signee’s memories of Beauchamp stretch all the way back to when they were kids and Raynor’s parents would drive him from the Vancouver area to the east side to play in tournaments. He recalled when a 12-year-old Beauchamp. playing against older competition, hit a three just before the buzzer to lift their team to a one-point win.
“I’ve always known since we were young that he had a chance to be an NBA player just because he was tall and long,” Raynor said. “He had really good skills for his age.”
Another YVC teammate, West Valley graduate Trey Funk, said Beauchamp really set himself apart after he shot up to 6-foot-4 thanks to a growth spurt just before his freshman year in high school. That’s when he left Yakima to attend three different Seattle schools in three years, but he never lost the connection to his hometown.
“It’s so cool that he still talks to all of us,” said Funk, who played alongside Beauchamp at Native American tournaments, mostly in first and second grade. “He’s not, like, too cool anymore. He just tries to be a good person.”
Wilson knows Beauchamp’s connections to Yakima run deep, and he’s looking forward to seeing the former Metro League MVP return to teach at basketball camps and workout with players at YVC. MarJon’s embraced his role as a source of inspiration for the community, and his unexpected return to play a shortened season at YVC with some old friends only cemented that legacy.
After COVID-19 derailed Beauchamp’s plan to train with Chameleon BX in San Francisco for the 2021 NBA draft, he thought about quitting basketball. When he got an invite to join some old friends and teammates, the Yaks rekindled his love for the sport as he averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in 12 games.
That helped him draw renewed attention from top colleges and earn an offer to play for the G League Ignite, a developmental squad of mostly 2021 high school graduates coached by Jason Hart, who recruited Beauchamp out of prep school in Arizona as a USC assistant. It didn’t take long for Beauchamp to start appearing on mock drafts as he averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, even earning one of four G League Ignite spots on the Rising Star rosters during NBA All-Star weekend.
Wilson believes Beauchamp can find a role as a rotation player next season and knows every success for the former Yak should help the program going forward. The NWAC’s coach of the year now has definitive proof he can develop high-end talent, so long as recruits are willing to put in the work.
NBA ready
Scouts praise Beauchamp for his size, defense and ability to play above the rim, but shooting remains a concern after he shot just 24% from the field.
Wilson’s confident Beachamp’s shooting can improve and said tougher competition sometimes forced him to rush his shot more than he did during NWAC play. He shot nearly 40% from beyond the closer college 3-point line and Wilson said one assistant GM recognized the consistency in Beauchamp’s form that gives him potential to become a good shooter.
“You see that it’s all there,” Wilson said. “He’s getting his feet down in time. He’s shortened up his dip. His elbow is high. It’s just not going in.”
Beauchamp still occasionally seeks advice from Wilson and YVC athletic director Ray Funk, both of whom might travel to New York City to join Beauchamp at the draft. Either way, they’re looking forward to watching him become just the second Yakima Valley College player and the first Yakima native to ever be drafted by an NBA team.
Memphis and Denver appear to be the most commonly projected destinations for Beauchamp in the latest mock drafts. Both franchises offer rosters with the kind of young talent Ray Funk believes could be most beneficial for Beauchamp’s development, giving him room to grow without too much pressure to put up big numbers immediately.
“To me the biggest thing is if he can get in the first round, you’re talking guaranteed contract,” Funk said. “A lot of the latest pattern with a lot of the second round picks is they get those two-way deals.”
Trey Funk and NWAC tournament MVP Alexzander Delgado, a Davis graduate who grew up playing alongside Beauchamp as well, both praised him as a great teammate and spoke with awe about his rapid ascent to basketball’s highest level. Other Yaks saw the work Beauchamp put in and Raynor said it provided plenty of motivation for his own basketball dreams.
“He showed me just stay consistent and it will show,” Raynor said. “Even if you don’t feel like it, you have to go. If you push through that and keep going when you don’t want to go, good things will happen for you.”
