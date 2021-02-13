The Yakima Canines are 12 weeks from taking the SunDome field May 9 for their first game in the America West Football Conference indoor league.
Saturday, however, they took on Mother Nature, hosting tryouts for hopeful Canines at the Yakima Athletic Club.
“It’s indoor football, but it’s still football,” team owner and head coach Warren Reynolds say Friday, confirming that the tryouts would go on despite the Valley’s first wintry blast that led to long-awaited high school and college events to be scrapped.
The Canines released their 12-game schedule last month and it includes six contests in the SunDome beginning with a May 9 date against the Tri-City Rush.
It’s been nearly a yearlong journey for the team to get this far. The Canines reached a lease agreement with Central Washington State Fair Association officials late last February.
Just two weeks later, however, the sports world came to a halt with the COVD-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year the Canines and the CWSF brass reaffirmed their commitment to bring indoor football back to Yakima for the first time in more than 15 years.