YAKIMA, Wash. — Any thrill the personnel of the Yakima Canines indoor football team had after Wednesday morning's announcement to play this spring in the SunDome likely took a big hit later in the day.
The Tri-Cities Fire, one of four teams in the American West Football Conference and the Canines' first opponent, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night that it was suspending operations for the 2020 season because of financial problems.
The Canines were scheduled to visit Tri-Cities at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on March 21 to open their inaugural season.
Yakima also was scheduled to make its home debut against the Fire on April 4. The teams were to meet two more times during the regular season.
The Fire's departure leaves the league with teams in Yakima, Wenatchee and Nampa, Idaho.
A message was left Thursday morning with Canines owner and coach Warren Reynolds for comment.
