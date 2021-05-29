Indoor football returned to the Yakima SunDome for the first time in more than a decade on Saturday night.
It’ll be at least another week, though, until the home team records a victory.
Yakima fell to the Oregon High Desert Storm 40-22 in its home debut, and the first indoor football game in the facility since the Yakima Valley Warriors played the 2010 season in the American Indoor Football Association.
Statistics from Saturday night’s game were not available at press time.
The Canines return to action this coming Saturday when they host the Tri-City Rush in another American West Football Conference game set to start at 7 p.m.
While it’s been 11 years since indoor football had been played in the SunDome, the last 15 months probably seemed longer for Yakima team owner and head coach Warren Reynolds and the rest of the organization.
Just two weeks after the team reached a deal with the Central Washington State Fair Association to play in the SunDome in February of last year, the AWFC called off the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past few months the team prepped for the 2021 season outside with pandemic restrictions and because the SunDome was being used for jury selections with courthouses closed.
Tryouts were held at the Yakima Athletic Club with some of the drills outside in snowy conditions this February.
This season, though, wasn’t scrapped, and only was delayed a couple weeks.
Yakima opened its inaugural campaign May 22 against the defending champion Idaho Horsemen. Idaho won 76-21.
Saturday the Canines joined the Warriors and the Yakima Shockwave (2001) in playing football in the SunDome.