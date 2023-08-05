While missing most of the past two seasons, Shane Lemieux was able to spend more time in the film room, working on the cerebral side of his game.
And even though he didn’t know it at the time, that extra studying — and increased mental sharpness — could pay off now, as he tries playing center for the first time ever.
The West Valley grad was the Giants’ starting left guard coming out of 2020, his rookie year. But he is on the roster bubble in this training camp, after he barely played in 2021 and 2022.
As he aimed to boost his value and versatility this offseason, he decided — totally on his own — to learn center. He had an ideal resource, too, because he works out in the offseason at an offensive line-focused training facility in Chandler, Ariz., run by LeCharles Bentley.
It just so happens that Bentley is a former NFL center who made two Pro Bowls while starting 57 games for the Saints from 2002-05. Bentley began his NFL career playing guard, so he made the same transition Lemieux is making now. And Lemieux is embracing it.
“I’ve always played guard — left guard specifically — so it was hard to step out of my comfort zone,” Lemieux told NJ Advance Media. “But I took it as a challenge. I’ve played left guard my whole life, so why can’t I play center?”
Barring injury, Lemieux likely won’t be a Week 1 starter this season. But he could make the team as a backup center/guard.
The Giants drafted Lemieux out of Oregon in Round 5 in 2020. That season, when he replaced the underwhelming Will Hernandez, it appeared he’d have a chance to start long-term at left guard for the Giants. But after Lemieux started nine games in 2020, knee and toe injuries limited to one game in each of the next two seasons, when he played just 56 total snaps.
As Lemieux now enters the final year of his rookie contract, Ben Bredeson probably will start at left guard, next to second-round rookie center John Michael Schmitz. And if Bredeson somehow doesn’t get the left guard job, Joshua Ezeudu — a 2022 third-round pick — and Tyre Phillips appear likelier options than Lemieux. Bredeson and Ezeudu shared the left guard job last year.
With the season-ending triceps injury to backup enter J.C. Hassenauer, Lemieux could be in the mix for a swing reserve role. But it won’t be easy — and not just because Lemieux has never played center before. Bredeson has also worked as the No. 2 center in this camp, and the Giants signed center Sean Harlow (33 career games, eight starts) after Hassenauer got hurt.
Lemieux has practiced with the backups at center and guard in camp so far. He initially got some center work during spring practices. But now that the Giants are in pads — and camp is heating up — Lemieux is determined to make his center transition stick, even while pulling double duty. (He also is getting right guard work this summer — not just left guard and center.)
Of course, the first step for Lemieux is staying healthy. At this point, he’s past thinking about his injuries from 2021 and 2022 — and how they have derailed (for now) his NFL career.
“I don’t even want to talk about it,” he said. “I’m on to the future now. I don’t even want to think about the past anymore. I’m healthy, and that’s all that matters. I went through a lot of adversity. I think that’s made me stronger. I feel like I’m able to weather storms now.”
He said the toe injury that nagged him last year — and popped up again after he returned in late November — did not require a second surgery, beyond the procedure he underwent during the season.
As Lemieux learned the center position from Bentley this offseason, they started at “ground zero,” Lemieux said. He tinkered with snapping and decided he wanted to use a traditional snap instead of the dead-ball snap Schmitz uses. But that was only part of the process.
Another challenge — the pre-snap stance. A guard aligns in a staggered, open stance, with one foot set back from the other. But a center’s stance is square, with both feet set in a straight line.
“Center is strange, because there’s no stagger,” Lemieux said. “If you’re blocking someone to the left, you turn into a left guard, in left stagger [after the snap]. If you’re blocking someone to the right, you turn into a right guard, with right stagger. So it’s being able to move fluidly — and obviously, there’s a [defensive lineman] right on you. It’s different mechanically, but it’s something I put a lot of work into. I tried to make myself comfortable before I got here [for camp].”
He worked with Bentley in Arizona from the end of the season until the start of spring practices, and then again from the end of June until camp began — two significant stretches.
Now, Lemieux’s center mindset even carries over into the film room, where he finds himself thinking, “What is the center seeing here?”
Still, the transition wasn’t always smooth.
“I always enjoyed playing guard, because you don’t have to think as much — and you can play physical and fast,” Lemieux said. “Initially when I was converting to center, I was struggling. I [just] wanted to be physical.”
Bentley, having made the transition himself, understood Lemieux’s thought process. And he got him to understand that the best centers are both nasty and smart.
{span}“He kept telling me I can translate that mentality to center,” Lemieux said. “There are some good [centers] that play with an edge — and I can translate that. And I’ve always been a smart guard. I’m just trying to convert it through a center’s eyes now.”{/span}
