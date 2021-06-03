The summer’s biggest weekend will welcome back two of Central Washington’s biggest sporting events of the season.
The Toppenish Rodeo and Ellensburg Rodeo are on track to return after being lost to pandemic restrictions in 2020.
Organizers of the 86th Toppenish Rodeo announced this week that the event, which is always the first Friday and Saturday of July — on the eve of the Fourth of July this year — is a go.
Action featuring competitors from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.
There will be no in-person tickets sales this year, but tickets available at
The PRCA’s best along with its Xtreme Bulls are set to return Labor Day weekend to the Ellensburg Rodeo along with the nearly weeklong events.
Organizers were already poised to bring back the event that was canceled two months before the 2020 showcase before Gov. Jay Inslee announced that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by the end of June.
“It’s a daily work in progress. We’ve been back and forth on all scenarios and percentages on what the state and county will allow and how we can do it. But we plan to have a rodeo this year,” Ellensburg Rodeo board president Jerry Doolin told The Ellensburg Daily Record two weeks before Inslee’s announcement.
Events are scheduled for Sept. 2-6. Tickets for all sessions can be purchased at ellensburgrodeo.com.