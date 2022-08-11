B.J. Tidrick has a new favorite track. Or, rather, a new favorite state for racing.
The former winner of both the Fall Classic and Apple Cup at Yakima Speedway, Tidrick recently earned his second straight victory and third overall at the 31st annual Montana 200, which paid out $10,000 to the Super Late Model winner last month.
The former Yakima resident, now based in Kennewick, overtook Spokane’s pole-sitter Haeden Plybon with 50 laps to go and led the rest of the way. Plybon, who won the Idaho 200 on July 31, was second and Selah’s Garrett Huffines placed fifth.
Just as Central Washington’s racing history was irrevocably changed when the Fall Classic and Apple Cup were moved to the Tri-Cities and the Yakima Speedway was razed, the same thing has happened in Montana.
Tidrick earned his back-to-back victories at the 3/8-mile Mission Valley Super Oval in Ronan, south of Flathead Lake. His first Montana 200 win came in 2005 at Kalispell’s Raceway Park, which started the event in 1991 and hosted it until closing after the 2019 season.
This year’s victory was a bit easier for Tidrick, who won the 2021 race while sliding sideways across the finish line following contact with runner-up Dave Garber.
“It was much less dramatic than last year, but the competition was considerably more aggressive,” Tidrick noted after the race. “We had a bit of luck as cautions fell to our favor. I’m really glad we didn’t have a yellow there at the end because I don’t know if I could’ve held off another charge from Plybon.”
Tidrick’s 2005 victory marked his hottest stretch of results during his long career. He won the Apple Cup in 2005 and 2008 and the Fall Classic in 2006.
Yakima area drivers have done exceptionally well in Montana, which has attracted drivers from Canada to California with its hefty purse. Owen Riddle of Naches dominated with three wins between 2015 and 2019, Jeff Jefferson of Naches won in 2006 and 2012 and Selah’s Ron Dexter was the first local winner in 2001.
ANDERON SCORES BIGGEST WIN: Kaiden Anderson of Yakima won the last race on the Northwest Super Late Model Series and took over the points lead with four events remaining.
Anderson captured the PCA 125 at Hermiston Raceway, fending off runner-up Max Schroeder and others in a chaotic final 10 laps.
With two events at South Sound dropped from the schedule, there have been only three races so far and Anderson has the points lead over Schroeder, 135 to 128. The Series will resume at Stateline Speedway on Aug. 20 with events ahead at Hermiston, Wenatchee and the Tri-Cities.
IN THE REGION: Colorado’s Preston Peltier, who won the Apple Cup in the Tri-Cities in April, claimed the Northwest’s biggest prize — a $25,000 winner’s check for capturing his fourth Summer Showdown 200 event at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe last month. Tayler Riddle of Naches was fourth.
Wenatchee’s 66-year-old Garrett Evans, a big winner in Yakima for years, edged Randy Marshall of Moxee to win Evergreen’s Mark Galloway Shootout in June. Evans won a NASCAR Northwest Tour race in Monroe 37 years ago.
