YAKIMA, Wash. — Indoor football is set to return to the SunDome this spring.
The Yakima Canines had been in talks with Central Washington State Fair officials for much of the last half of 2019 and into this year. The two sides are finalizing an agreement for the team to play in the facility.
New CWSF CEO Kathey Kramer will join team owner and head coach Warren Reynolds and co-owner and defensive coach Michael Foster for a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the SunDome, according to a news release.
The team will be part of the five-team American West Football Conference, which also includes teams in the Tri-Cities, Wenatchee, Reno and an Idaho team which plays in Nampa.
The Canines and the Tri-Cities Fire will open the 2020 campaign March 14 in Kennewick’s Toyota Center.
Each team will play a 12-game season with six home and away games. Because there are just five clubs, each team will have several byes and the regular season will last until June 27.
Yakima will have its home opener April 4 against the Reno Express, and also play in the SunDome April 24, May 16 and 23 and June 13 and 27.
The Canines will be the third football team play in the SunDome. The Yakima Shockwave (2001) and Yakima Valley Warriors both fizzled out after one season (2010).
More information about the team and ordering tickets can be found at www.gocaninefootball.com.