Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings

Seattle forward Breanna Stewart makes the shot and draws a foul on Dallas forward Isabelle Harrison in the first half as the Seattle Storm take on the Dallas Wings at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett Sunday June 6, 2021. 217312 (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

 Bettina Hansen

EVERETT — Down a point with just 0.7 seconds remaining, the Storm opted to give the ball to its MVP candidate Breanna Stewart who rose over a defender for a 5-footer that sailed long and rolled off the rim.

This time, there were no last-second heroics for the Storm, which fell 68-67 to Dallas on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

This time, the Wings made the clutch plays at the end, notably Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer

over Jordin Canada with less than a second left.

It was the first loss in nearly two weeks for the Storm (7-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Loyd finished with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds. Stewart struggled offensively and added 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Sue Bird added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

After engaging in shootouts in their first two meetings, including the Storm’s 105-102 overtime win on Friday, both teams came out flat Sunday.

Seattle connected on 1 of its first 11 shots, which would normally spell disaster if not for Dallas missing 9 of its first 11 shots.

The Storm shot just 17.3% from the field in first quarter and trailed 17-13, which was the third fewest points in a period this season for Seattle.

Dallas led 19-15 early in the second quarter when the Storm ripped off an 18-4 run to go up 33-23. Seattle led 33-28 at halftime.

Loyd took over in the third while scoring 13 points to help Seattle build a 12-point lead. She drained a three-pointer to put the Storm up 51-39 with 3:53 left in the period.

However, Dallas answered with a 17-5 run to tie it at 56-56 midway in the fourth. Coach Noelle Quinn reinserted Loyd, Stewart and Bird and Seattle’s Big 3 each canned three-pointers to give the Storm a little separation and a 65-58 lead during a 9-2 run.

The Wings finished with a 10-2 spurt, capped by Ogunbowale’s game-winning three-pointer.

Ogunbowale scored 24 points, Marina Mabrey had 15 and Isabelle Harrison 14 for Dallas (3-5).