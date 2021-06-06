EVERETT — Down a point with just 0.7 seconds remaining, the Storm opted to give the ball to its MVP candidate Breanna Stewart who rose over a defender for a 5-footer that sailed long and rolled off the rim.
This time, there were no last-second heroics for the Storm, which fell 68-67 to Dallas on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena.
This time, the Wings made the clutch plays at the end, notably Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer
over Jordin Canada with less than a second left.
It was the first loss in nearly two weeks for the Storm (7-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.
Loyd finished with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds. Stewart struggled offensively and added 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Sue Bird added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
After engaging in shootouts in their first two meetings, including the Storm’s 105-102 overtime win on Friday, both teams came out flat Sunday.
Seattle connected on 1 of its first 11 shots, which would normally spell disaster if not for Dallas missing 9 of its first 11 shots.
The Storm shot just 17.3% from the field in first quarter and trailed 17-13, which was the third fewest points in a period this season for Seattle.
Dallas led 19-15 early in the second quarter when the Storm ripped off an 18-4 run to go up 33-23. Seattle led 33-28 at halftime.
Loyd took over in the third while scoring 13 points to help Seattle build a 12-point lead. She drained a three-pointer to put the Storm up 51-39 with 3:53 left in the period.
However, Dallas answered with a 17-5 run to tie it at 56-56 midway in the fourth. Coach Noelle Quinn reinserted Loyd, Stewart and Bird and Seattle’s Big 3 each canned three-pointers to give the Storm a little separation and a 65-58 lead during a 9-2 run.
The Wings finished with a 10-2 spurt, capped by Ogunbowale’s game-winning three-pointer.
Ogunbowale scored 24 points, Marina Mabrey had 15 and Isabelle Harrison 14 for Dallas (3-5).