SEATTLE — The Sounders are caught in a reoccurring nightmare. The club talks about concentrating for 90 minutes or even just in 15-minute intervals only to have repeated lapses in similar situations.
Sunday was another loop of the cycle, the Sounders not sharp defensively to lose 2-1 to Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field.
Claret-and-Cobalt defender Andrew Brody slid in the box to direct a right-footed shot into goal for the game-winner in the 64th minute. Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan didn’t mark Brody to prevent a perfect cross from Jefferson Savarino becoming costly.
The scored silenced majority of 33,093 in the stadium who were still celebrating an equalizer from midfielder Albert Rusnak in the 62nd minute. The Slovakian international was writing his own fairy-tale in scoring against the team he used to captain but left him open to free agency without making a single offer.
In the opening half, the Sounders defense found themselves in a precarious formation. Nouhou sat with a distant look on the goal line. Xavier Arreaga was sprawled facedown in the penalty box. Stefan Frei was atop the box watching a replay of the best and worst defending in a 30-second span.
In a four-on-one situation, Frei left his line to make a save on a right-footed Sergio Cordova attempt. But the rebound bounced to Cordova, who was patient in moving the ball around to keep Frei and Arreaga off-balanced for a right-footed shot that floated past Nouhou and Alex Roldan in the keeper’s box.
The confounding score in the 32nd minute adds to the list of frustrating defensive mishaps. Why couldn’t four players shut down Cordova? It’ll be a tough question for the Sounders to dismiss in order to concentrate on the remainder of the MLS season.
Savarino ignited the counterattack with a through ball to Cordova. The Sounders’ defensive line was slow to catch Cordova and couldn’t close out when in position.
Real Salt Lake conceded goals within the opening 15 minutes of their previous three matches and Raul Ruidiaz appeared to make four with a shot in the 12th minute.
Ruidiaz used quick footwork in the box to work a shot at goal that RSL keeper Zac MacMath tipped for an own goal. After the Sounders celebrated and lined up for the restart, VAR called referee Timothy Ford to review the play.
Ford disallowed the goal because Cristian Roldan was millimeters offside on a through ball from teammate Nico Lodeiro.
Ruidiaz was still debating the call with Ford as the teams left the field for halftime, Ford nudging the striker along after a brief conversation.
The Peruvian started his first match since the July 7 loss against Portland. Ruidiaz suffered a second hamstring injury during the match and didn’t feature again until Aug. 2 against FC Dallas.
Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer’s search for a serviceable duo to account for the loss of defensive center midfielders Joao Paulo (ACL) and Obed Vargas (back) continued Sunday. Danny Leyva slotted along side Rusnak, who is a bright spot in his ability to play out of position in replacing Joao Paulo.
Leyva had a good showing, but the loss overrides most positives in the match. The Sounders have lost seven of their past 10 matches.
