SEATTLE — Sure, there’s disdain between Sporting Kansas City and the Sounders. It’s a convoluted history with a soundtrack of “boo” whenever SKC keeper Tim Melia touches the ball.
The dismantling Sunday was a simple change of situations.
In March, SKC started without two of its designated players and Melia. Sounders forward Jordan Morris linked with winger Leo Chu to shred the side at Children’s Mercy Park in a 4-1 win — Morris scoring all the goals and Chu providing the assists, one with Nico Lodeiro.
For the rematch, SKC had its trio of DPs for the first time since 2021 while the Sounders had three first-choice starters out because of injury and defensive midfielder Joao Paulo serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.
It took four minutes for Sporting to expose the Sounders with an early goal in an eventual 2-1 win before 31,620 fans at Lumen Field.
“There were too many changes in the makeup of the team,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in taking responsibility for how he altered mainstay player positions in addition to filling in gaps with reserve players. “Alex (Roldan) wasn’t comfortable on the left, the goals we gave up. If I had to do it over again, I might change some things. But we made some adjustments at halftime and I think those worked. … We were close.”
Both goals were from Kansas City’s designated players. Forward Alan Pulido gyrated his hips in the southwest corner of Lumen to celebrate his first score since suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2021. SKC (1-7-3) busted Seattle’s five-game streak of not conceding a goal at home and won its first match of the season.
The Sounders (6-3-2) should’ve entered halftime level with Sporting. Lodeiro was on the end of possible scoring plays twice. A sequence between Chu, Morris and Lodeiro was intercepted by SKC defender Remi Walter in the box in the 24th minute. Lodeiro had a look from distance at the half-hour mark that flew over goal.
The club captain put the Sounders on the board in the 66th minute with a penalty kick. SKC defender Logan Ndenbe conceded the foul against Fredy Montero in the box.
“The whole team felt uncomfortable, not just me,” Lodeiro said. “We could have changed the system earlier, we shouldn’t have to wait until the second half to do it. After we had the goal, we had time. We didn’t have to rush too much. We should’ve taken our time and been patient to be able to execute efficiently.”
Morris thought he earned a second penalty or at least a corner kick in the 72nd minute. Broadcast replays showed him getting tripped up in the midst of a direct shot at goal, but referee Victor Rivas dismissed his plea.
Chu had a bad giveaway on a header in the midfield that gifted a path for Kansas City’s opening goal. Sounders defender Jackson Ragen couldn’t intercept a cross from Daniel Salloi and the rush continued with Gadi Kinda burning right back Reed Baker-Whiting in the box to clear space for SKC forward Erik Thommy to get a low, right-footed shot past keeper Stefan Frei in the 4th minute.
“It was tough to get things going after that,” Baker-Whiting said. “There were good moments, we weren’t able to put enough consistence together to get a better result.”
Thommy had a through ball to Pulido that the forward cut around Yeimar Gomez Andrade and past Frei for the final score in the 31st minute.
Baker-Whiting made his first start of the season for the Sounders. The team is without defenders Nouhou (illness) and backup Kelyn Rowe (knee), prompting Schmetzer to revise his backline. Baker-Whiting played right fullback and Alex Roldan replaced Nouhou on the left.
Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas started in place of Joao Paulo. Heber replaced striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) in the attack, but a line back from Morris and Lodeiro on the right wing for Cristian Roldan (concussion).
Seattle, which remained atop the MLS Western Conference standings despite the loss, will switch focus to a Round of 32 U.S. Open Cup match against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday. Joao Paulo will be eligible to play but with it being a three-match week for the Sounders, Schmetzer is likely to highly rotate his lineup.
Illness clarified
Schmetzer revealed Nouhou contracted malaria. He was treated and his body responded well to medication, but the disease can be fatal and have complications like enlarging the spleen, according to information shared by Schmetzer on Sunday.
“The medication worked fairly quickly, then it just becomes the side effects of the spleen [to monitor] and he’s tired, but he’s on the mend,” Schmetzer said. “As soon as that issue is resolved, he will return to full participation. He can still run and jog on the side but just no contact until that issue is resolved.”
The Sounders medical staff is uncertain when Nouhou contracted the disease. He joined his Cameroon national team in March for African Cup of Nations qualification matches in his native country and South Africa, playing the full 90 in both.
Nouhou returned to the Sounders and started in an April home win against St. Louis City and a road loss against the Portland Timbers. He’s missed the past four Sounders matches, including an Open Cup win.
