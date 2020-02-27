SEATTLE — Doubt crept into CenturyLink Field early Thursday.
The Sounders were only four minutes into the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League match against CD Olimpia when they gave up a goal to the more aggressive Honduran side. That early 1-0 deficit eventually busted all of the Sounders’ preseason talk of becoming the first MLS team to win the modern day version of the 58-year-old regional tournament.
The possibility seemed to silence an announced crowd of 34,016 that was eager to get back into the stadium where the last visit was a record sellout and MLS Cup win for the Sounders.
The ouster likelihood started to take hold in the 86th minute when Olimpia knocked home an equalizer to level aggregate scoring and send the match to penalty kicks.
Reality settled in on penalty kicks. The Sounders were outscored 4-2, sending Olimpia on to the Champions League quarterfinals — a first for any Honduran club.
Decisions, decisions
The Sounders have made some questionable decisions in their two competitive games to open the 2020 campaign. Last week, forward Jordan Morris tried a scissor pass instead of taking a seemingly open shot that would have put the Sounders up 3-2.
On Thursday, Nouhou had an even more open look at goal and instead passed backward into the oncoming defense in the opening half. And defender Xavier Arreaga struggled with positioning while playing alongside MLS veteran Shane O’Neill, who was signed in January.
It was Arreaga’s play off a corner kick where Olimpia midfielder German Mejia gained possession in the box and knifed the ball in between the post and Cristian Roldan.
But the Sounders did play better in stopping cross passes from Olimpia. After allowing 61 last week, the Rave Green limited it to 21 on Thursday.
Enter Joao Paulo
For a second week the Brazilian midfielder used swift kicks to ignite the Sounders.
The new Designated Player assisted Roldan’s equalizer in the 21st minute off a free kick. Later Joao Paulo turned service from Roldan into a fireball shot at goal for a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute.
The game ended in a 2-2 draw and was sent to penalty kicks to declare a winner. After Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz lofted his shot over Olimpia’s keeper, Joao Paulo beamed his into the net.
But Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had a difficult night in goal. His reactions were a split second late, Olimpia scoring four penalty kicks.
Expecting backlash
The Sounders really talked up winning Champions League and appeared to make some smart roster moves in order to do so. Whether the early loss creeps into the MLS season is something to look out for.
A key to Seattle getting to MLS Cup last season was its fast start and the Sounders needed every one of their regular season wins in order to secure home field advantage.
New look Sunday?
Mainstay first-choice midfielders Nico Lodeiro (tendinitis) and Gustav Svensson (calf) were out due to injuries while defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade was unable to procure his U.S. P1 Visa in time to be part of the lineup for the Sounders on Thursday.
Andrade, who was signed earlier this month, was able to play in Honduras. It’s possible the trio are in the Sounders starting lineup for the MLS opener against the Chicago Fire on Sunday.
Schmetzer said he was playing the best lineup available this week and that certainly includes Lodeiro and Svensson.
Lodeiro participated in parts of training this week. Svensson was spotted doing one-on-one work with trainers.